Essential Workers, Including Teachers, Eligible For Vaccine March 1 (LAT)

…L.A. Schools Can Re-Open, But It’s Complicated (LAT)

LAUSD Cuts School Police, Directs Funds To Black Achieve (LAT)

Why DA Gascón Asked To Hire Special Prosecutor Middleton For Problem Police Shootings (Witness L.A.)

Law Enforcement Confronts Far-Right Extremism In Its Ranks (LAT)

Gascón Resigns From California DA Association (LAist)

Three Injured In 210 Freeway Car Crash In Claremont (SGV Tribune)

L.A. City Looks To Buy Buildings To Preserve 10,000 Affordable Homes (Daily News)

L.A. City Votes To Revamp Zoning Approvals, Including Possible Ballot Measure (Urbanize)

Pomona and Claremont Building Affordable Housing (SGV Tribune)

Six-Story 69-Unit Apartment Complex Breaks Ground In Little Tokyo/Arts District (Urbanize)

Eastsider Highlights Nearly-Completed Elysian Valley L.A. River Walk/Bike Bridge

