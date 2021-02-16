Today’s Headlines
- Melba And Aubrey Provost, Longtime L.A. Cycling Leaders, Interviewed in LAT
- COVID Still Disproportionately Impacting Latinos (LAT)
…COVID Is Widespread In ICE Detention Facilities (LAT)
- LAPD Circulating Valentine That Mocks Killing Of George Floyd (LAT, LAist)
…DA Gascón and Floyd Family Express Outrage Over Mocking (LAT, Daily News)
- Gascón Seeks To Hire Former Rodney King Case Prosecutor To Prosecute Police (LAT)
- Metro Narrows Plans For Sepulveda Pass Rail (Urbanize, The Source)
- Metro Torrance Green Line Extension Tracking Closer To 2028 (Daily Breeze)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Man Crossing PCH Near Pacific Palisades (Daily News)
- West Hollywood Considers Pedestrianizing Robertson On Weekends (WeHoVille)
- 38-Home Mixed-Use Planned Along Crenshaw Line In Hyde Park (Urbanize)
