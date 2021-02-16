Today’s Headlines

  • Melba And Aubrey Provost, Longtime L.A. Cycling Leaders, Interviewed in LAT
  • COVID Still Disproportionately Impacting Latinos (LAT)
    …COVID Is Widespread In ICE Detention Facilities (LAT)
  • LAPD Circulating Valentine That Mocks Killing Of George Floyd (LAT, LAist)
    …DA Gascón and Floyd Family Express Outrage Over Mocking (LAT, Daily News)
  • Gascón Seeks To Hire Former Rodney King Case Prosecutor To Prosecute Police (LAT)
  • Metro Narrows Plans For Sepulveda Pass Rail (Urbanize, The Source)
  • Metro Torrance Green Line Extension Tracking Closer To 2028 (Daily Breeze)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Man Crossing PCH Near Pacific Palisades (Daily News)
  • West Hollywood Considers Pedestrianizing Robertson On Weekends (WeHoVille)
  • 38-Home Mixed-Use Planned Along Crenshaw Line In Hyde Park (Urbanize)

