Today’s Headlines

Melba And Aubrey Provost, Longtime L.A. Cycling Leaders, Interviewed in LAT

COVID Still Disproportionately Impacting Latinos (LAT)

…COVID Is Widespread In ICE Detention Facilities (LAT)

…COVID Is Widespread In ICE Detention Facilities (LAT) LAPD Circulating Valentine That Mocks Killing Of George Floyd (LAT, LAist)

…DA Gascón and Floyd Family Express Outrage Over Mocking (LAT, Daily News)

…DA Gascón and Floyd Family Express Outrage Over Mocking (LAT, Daily News) Gascón Seeks To Hire Former Rodney King Case Prosecutor To Prosecute Police (LAT)

Metro Narrows Plans For Sepulveda Pass Rail (Urbanize, The Source)

Metro Torrance Green Line Extension Tracking Closer To 2028 (Daily Breeze)

Carnage: Driver Kills Man Crossing PCH Near Pacific Palisades (Daily News)

West Hollywood Considers Pedestrianizing Robertson On Weekends (WeHoVille)

38-Home Mixed-Use Planned Along Crenshaw Line In Hyde Park (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA