Active SGV wants to know how El Monte, South El Monte Residents Travel

Active SGV is looking to get feedback from El Monte and South El Monte residents about how they travel and how they see themselves traveling in the future.

The Clean Mobility Assessment is funded through the new statewide Clean Mobility Options Voucher Pilot through the California Climate Investments program, a statewide initiative using cap-and-trade money. CCI funds programs that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, and improve public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Active SGV is currently gathering feedback through a survey, which is available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese. A virtual input meeting is also scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 11 with the Zoom link being made available closer to the date.

For people interested in joining a focus group for the program, email danielle@activesgv.org.

The 39 question survey asks respondents various questions about their travel patterns, including if they have access to a personal vehicle like a car or bicycle, a person’s ease and ability to using a certain mode, and how much someone would be willing pay to purchase or rent an electric vehicle like a scooter, bike, or skateboard. Some of the questions that focused on travel behaviors also ask a person’s travel patterns prior to COVID-19.

From the project website: “Having comfortable and affordable mobility options has multiple benefits including increased savings, improved traffic flow and safety, shortened travel times, and reduced air pollution. In order for current and future transportation options to become more accessible, we need you to tell us all about your needs for getting to the places you need to go.”

