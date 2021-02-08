This Week In Livable Streets
Nithya Raman Happy Hour, port electrification, El Pueblo paseo, 5 Freeway JPA, Metro Rail to River path, Metro Traffic Reduction Study, and more:
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. COVID is widespread and killing Angelenos. Please be careful and safe.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 2/9 – LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will host a community input meeting on plans for the Historic Paseo Walkway, which will extend three city blocks from Broadway to Main street, connecting people to Union Station and El Pueblo. Plans call for making the paseo a safe and direct path, and a lush green escape, with tables and chairs and shade structures. Attend the 6 p.m. Zoom session to hear about the proposed features, project timeline, and to give input. Details at Facebook event or Zoom registration page.
- Wednesday 2/10 – The regular meeting of the I-5 Consortium Cities Joint Powers Authority (I5JPA) Administrative Entity will likely include an update on Metro’s revised plans to demolish many homes to widen the 5 Freeway through the cities of Santa Fe Springs and Downey. The public meeting will start at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom (link, Meeting ID: 919 884 0879.) Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 2/10, Tuesday 2/16, and Saturday 2/27 – Metro will host a series of three Zoom community meetings on its Traffic Reduction Study – formerly known as Metro’s congestion pricing study. At these meetings, Metro will share early traffic reduction concepts to be further studied; participants will be able to ask questions and provide input. Spanish interpretation will be available. Meetings will take place Wednesday 2/10 from 6-7:30pm – Zoom registration link, Tuesday 2/16 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Zoom registration link, and Saturday 2/27 from 1-2:30 p.m. – Zoom registration link. Details at Metro project webpage.
- Wednesday 2/10 – Streets for All will host a 5-6 p.m. virtual happy hour with progressive pro-bus/bike/walk L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman. Details and pre-register at SFA event webpage.
- Wednesday 2/10 – The Sierra Club, partnering with several groups including East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, will host a 6 p.m. community webinar on Building People Power for Clean Air – focused on pressing the ports to implement South Coast Air Quality Management District rules on warehouse electrification. Details at EYCEJ Tweet, sign up at Sierra Club webpage.
- Thursday 2/11 and Saturday 2/13 – Metro will host two community input meetings for the Rail to River Active Transportation Corridor Project – specifically sharing Metro’s Supplemental Alternatives Analysis study for “Segment B” the later phase that had planned to create a multi-use bike/walk path preferred along the Randolph Street rail right-of-way, through the Southeast Cities. Two meetings, both with the same presentation and with Spanish interpretation available, will take place this Thursday from 6-8 p.m. (Facebook event, Zoom registration) and this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon (Facebook event, Zoom registration.) Project background at SBLA coverage and Metro project webpage.
- Ongoing through next Monday 2/15: The Notice of Preparation (NOP) and Initial Study for the Housing Element Environmental Impact Report (EIR) are now available online. These documents are being prepared by Los Angeles City Planning as part of the Plan to House LA. The review and response period for the NOP is from January 13, 2021 through February 15, 2021. The proposed Housing Element Update establishes programs, policies and actions to further the goal of meeting the existing and projected housing needs of all income levels of the community, provides evidence of the City’s ability to accommodate the Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocation through the year 2029, and identifies any rezoning program needed to reach the required housing capacity. See the Housing Element NOP and Initial Study online at the Planning website. Written responses to the NOP must be provided during this response period.
