Today’s Headlines
- Judge Weighs Forcing L.A. Action Against Homelessness (LAT, LAist, Daily News)
- Councilmember Buscaino Announces Plan To Sue To Reopen Schools (LAT)
- LAPD Handling Of Protests Criticized (LAT)
- Culver City Approves Bus/Bike Lanes (Urbanize)
- New Burbank Wash Walk/Bike Path Opens Today (Burbank Facebook)
- Why Is Car Parking Difficult In Koreatown? (L.A. Taco)
- Former Maywood Mayor And Others Charged In Widespread Corruption Probe (Daily News, LAT)
- Caltrans Lie: “No Active Plans” To Further Widen I-5 (Daily News)
…Metro: “Hold My Beer” While We Actively Plan To Tear Down Homes
