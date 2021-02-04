Today’s Headlines
- County Pledges To Shift Vaccinations To Hardest-Hit Communities (Daily News)
- More On Metro CEO Phil Washington Stepping Down (LAT, Daily News, The Source)
- Now L.A. Councilmember O’Farrell Says He Wants Carbon-Free Transportation (@topomodesto Twitter)
- LADOT Setting Legislative Priorities (Biking in L.A.)
- Federal Transit Administration OKs East San Fernando Valley Rail (Mass Transit)
- Federal Court Comes To Skid Row (LAT)
…Councilmember Mike Bonin Says Consent Decree Would Be Path Toward Progress
- Video Shows Sheriff Dept Wrong In Claiming Protestor Tried To Derail Train (LAT)
- Take A Los Feliz Neighborhood Council Survey On Improving Hillhurst Avenue
- Norwalk Council Rejects Lyft Proposal For Senior Rides (SGV Tribune)
- 8-Story Dormitory Buildings Near Completion At Cal State L.A. (Urbanize)
- L.A. City Planning Will Exempt Density Bonus Housing From CEQA Review (Urbanize)
- Faulty Tesla Auto-Drive A Problem For Biden (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA