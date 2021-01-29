Today’s Headlines
- Metro Restores $24M Worth Of Slashed Bus Service (Investing in Place, SGV Tribune)
- How A South L.A. Doctor Is Distributing Vaccines Equitably (LAT)
- Inquest Of Fred Williams Jr (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)
- 15 Months Later, LADOT Improves Ktown Intersections Where Driver Killed Alessa Fajardo (LAist)
- Pomona Mayor Sandoval and County Supervisor Mitchell Join Metro Board (SGV Tribune)
- Metro L (Gold) Line Operator Shot and Wounded in East L.A. (ABC7, Daily News, Eastsider, The Source)
- Metro Looks To Strengthen Mask Requirements (CBS2)
- Terraced Pocket Park Takes Shape In Chinatown (Urbanize)
