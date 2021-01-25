This Week In Livable Streets

New Metro proposal for 650/5 Freeway widening, Crenshaw/LAX construction update, pressure for Metro to restore bus service cuts, how to public comment, and more:

Sunday 1/31 – Ktown for All, KNOCK.LA, Ground Game L.A., and Unrig L.A. will host a teach-in on how to do public comments. The event starts at 5 p.m. Details at Ktown for All Tweet.

