This Week In Livable Streets

New Metro proposal for 650/5 Freeway widening, Crenshaw/LAX construction update, pressure for Metro to restore bus service cuts, how to public comment, and more:
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. COVID is widespread and killing Angelenos. Please be careful and safe.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 1/26 – ActiveSGV, ACT-LA, Los Angeles Forward, L.A. Walks, Move L.A., NRDC, People for Mobility Justice, SAJE, Streets for All, and Investing in Place are hosting an advocacy meeting to strategize on pressing Metro to restore transit service. On Thursday, Metro will consider approving a revised budget with $750+ million more than anticipated, but not a penny for restoring bus service cut in September. More background on the issue at posts at Streetsblog L.A. or Investing in Place. RSVP via link on Investing in Place Twitter thread.
- Tuesday 1/26 – Metro will present new plans for the 605 Corridor Improvement Project (605CIP) at the Gateway Cities Council of Governments SR 91/605/405 Technical Advisory Committee meeting at 1:30 p.m. Metro had announced hundreds of homes, mostly along the 5 Freeway in Downey, would be demolished for the 605CIP. Metro’s new presentation touts an up to 34 percent” reduction in demolitions, though few specifics are provided. Meeting is open to the public. Find details (including Metro presentation) at TAC agenda packet.
- Wednesday 1/27 – Metro will present new plans for the 605 Corridor Improvement Project (605CIP) this time at the Gateway Cities Council of Governments SR 91/605/405 Corridor Cities Committee meeting at 5 p.m. COG requests that the public register in advance. Details (including Metro presentation) at Corridor Cities agenda packet.
- Thursday 1/28 – The full Metro board Thursday’s 10:30 a.m. Items under consideration include Metro’s midterm budget adjustment and Metro covering Caltrans cost overruns for the 5 Freeway widening through Burbank. See Metro board webpage for meeting agenda and staff reports.
- Thursday 1/28 -Metro will host a Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project virtual community meeting to update the public on construction progress. The meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Details at Metro project webpage.
- Sunday 1/31 – Ktown for All, KNOCK.LA, Ground Game L.A., and Unrig L.A. will host a teach-in on how to do public comments. The event starts at 5 p.m. Details at Ktown for All Tweet.
