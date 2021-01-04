This Week In Livable Streets
Gateway and SGV cities will select Metro board reps
Gateway and San Gabriel Valley sub-regions meet to elect new Metro board representatives, L.A. City bus shelter and street furniture contract, COVID-19 briefings, and more:
- Monday 1/4 and Wednesday 1/6 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. COVID is widespread and killing Angelenos. Please be careful and safe.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel
- Continuing Tuesday 1/5 – Investing in Place, Streets for All, and others are encouraging interested persons to weigh in on the city of Los Angeles’ street furniture contract – which governs bus shelters throughout the city. For details see Investing in Place blog post or Streets for All alert. The public has five virtual meetings where the city will receive public comments:
– Tuesday 1/5/2021 from 1-3 p.m.
– Thursday 1/14/2021 at the 6 p.m. Westside Neighborhood Council meeting
- Wednesday 1/6 – The cities of the Southeast Sector will meet to elect their Metro board representative, the person who will replace Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia who decided not to run for a subsequent term. The Southeast Sector is essentially the same as the Gateway Cities sub-region; it includes the cities of Artesia, Avalon, Bell, Bellflower, Bell Gardens, Cerritos, Commerce, Compton, Cudahy, Downey, Hawaiian Gardens, Huntington Park, La Habra Heights, La Mirada, Lakewood, Long Beach, Lynwood, Maywood, Norwalk, Paramount, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, Signal Hill, South Gate, Vernon, and Whittier. One elected leader thought to be a frontrunner is City of Bell Mayor Ali Saleh, a cyclist who has pledged to prioritize delivering the area’s planned rail lines: West Santa Ana Branch and Eastside Gold Line.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. To listen by phone, call (213) 306-3065 and enter access code 145 551 4912#. Details at meeting agenda or county City Selection Committee webpage.
- Wednesday 1/6 – The cities of the San Gabriel Valley Sector will meet to elect their Metro board representative. The person who will replace the retiring John Fasana, former Councilmember/Mayor of Duarte. The SGV Sector extends from Pasadena to the San Bernardino County line: Alhambra, Arcadia, Azusa, Baldwin Park, Bradbury, Claremont, Covina, Diamond Bar, Duarte, El Monte, Glendora, Industry, Irwindale, La Puente, La Verne, Monrovia, Montebello, Monterey Park, Pasadena, Pomona, Rosemead, San Dimas, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South El Monte, South Pasadena, Temple City, Walnut, and West Covina. One elected leader thought to be a frontrunner is Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval. Pomona is most populous city in the sector; Sandoval currently chairs the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority.
The meeting starts at 12 noon. To listen by phone, call (213) 306-3065 and enter access code 145 967 5811#. Details at meeting agenda or county City Selection Committee webpage.
