SGV Connect 75: Catching up with Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval – and Goodbye to 2020

Goodbye 2020!

This week’s SGV Connect features a look back at the best and worst of our coverage in the San Gabriel Valley in 2020. Kris gives a surprising answer to “what was your favorite story” and Damien gives a hopeful look forward to 2021.

But first, Damien interviews Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval. Sandoval is taking leadership roles with the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority Board of Directors and the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments in 2021. The discussion covers both local and regional issues.

This is the last SGV Connect podcast of 2020. Thank you all for listening; SGV Connect doubled our audience since this time last year! We hope you all have a safe, healthy, and happy winter holiday and New Year celebrations.

