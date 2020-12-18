Today’s Headlines
- COVID Wave: County ICU Bed Availability Drops To Zero Percent (LAT, ABC7, Daily News)
…Elderly And People Of Color Hardest Hit (LAT)
…Unions Call For County Shutdown (LAT)
- Tamika Butler On Pete Buttigieg As Secretary Of Transportation
- Sheriff Attends Commission Meeting For First Time In A Year (LAist)
- Judge, In Discussing Gascón, Pushed Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory (KNOCK.LA)
- Carnage: 2 Killed In 6-Vehicle Freeway Crash In Glendora (SGV Tribune)
- 5-Story 81-Unit Apartments Under Construction Near Lincoln Heights L Line Station (Urbanize)
- LAist Want To Know ‘Your Favorite Street To Drive’
