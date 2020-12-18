Today’s Headlines

  • COVID Wave: County ICU Bed Availability Drops To Zero Percent (LAT, ABC7, Daily News)
    …Elderly And People Of Color Hardest Hit (LAT)
    …Unions Call For County Shutdown (LAT)
  • Tamika Butler On Pete Buttigieg As Secretary Of Transportation
  • Sheriff Attends Commission Meeting For First Time In A Year (LAist)
  • Judge, In Discussing Gascón, Pushed Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory (KNOCK.LA)
  • Carnage: 2 Killed In 6-Vehicle Freeway Crash In Glendora (SGV Tribune)
  • 5-Story 81-Unit Apartments Under Construction Near Lincoln Heights L Line Station (Urbanize)
  • LAist Want To Know ‘Your Favorite Street To Drive’

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA