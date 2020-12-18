Today’s Headlines

COVID Wave: County ICU Bed Availability Drops To Zero Percent (LAT, ABC7, Daily News)

…Elderly And People Of Color Hardest Hit (LAT)

…Unions Call For County Shutdown (LAT)

Tamika Butler On Pete Buttigieg As Secretary Of Transportation

Sheriff Attends Commission Meeting For First Time In A Year (LAist)

Judge, In Discussing Gascón, Pushed Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory (KNOCK.LA)

Carnage: 2 Killed In 6-Vehicle Freeway Crash In Glendora (SGV Tribune)

5-Story 81-Unit Apartments Under Construction Near Lincoln Heights L Line Station (Urbanize)

LAist Want To Know ‘Your Favorite Street To Drive’

