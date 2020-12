Today’s Headlines

Terrifying Increases In L.A. County COVID Cases, Hospitalizations (ABC7)

…L.A. Hospitals Activate Surge Plans (Daily News)

…County, L.A. City Issue Stay At Home Orders (LAT, LAist, KTLA,

…Garcetti Announces Stipends For Food Workers (LAT)

Preview Of Today's 10 a.m. Metro Board Meeting (The Source)

CTC Awards Grants To Metro, Mostly For Freeways (The Source)

Sheriff Says Deputies Can Conceal Their Names During Protests (LAT)

LAPD “Seriously Contemplating” Layoffs (LAT)

Carnage: Driver Kills One In Gardena Crash (Daily News)

…CHP Officer Dies From November Palmdale Car Crash Wounds (Daily News)

MacArthur Park Asbury Tennants Organize Against Landlord Winstar (Knock)

L.A. Can Afford To Purchase Hillside Villa Apartments (Knock)

City Council OKs Large Warner Center Development (LAT, Urbanize)

South Pasadena Approves Station-Adjacent Mixed-Use (Urbanize)

TV News Is Failing Angelenos (Knock)

