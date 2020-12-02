Today’s Headlines
- Curbed‘s Alissa Walker Interviews Councilmember-Elect Nithya Raman
- L.A. County Keeps Breaking COVID Records (LAT, Daily News)
- Alex Contreras Urges Comments For Local Flexibility For Metro Highway Program
…Highway Policy Is On Gateway Cities COG Meetings Today 4 p.m. And 6 p.m.
…Nearby SGVCOG Endorsed Highway Program Flexibility
- Criminalizing Poverty No Longer Viable For City Council (Knock)
- County To Convert Part Of El Monte’s MacLaren Children’s Center Into Park (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Drunk Driver Kills Three In San Bernardino (LAT)
- 5-Story Apartments Planned On Sunset In Hollywood (Urbanize)
- 8-Story Apartments Proposed On Wilshire In Koreatown (Urbanize)
- Yucca-Argyle Tenants / L.A. Tenants Union Fight For Right Of Return (Knock)
