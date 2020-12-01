Today’s Headlines

  • Four Sheriff Deputies Refuse To Testify In Guardado Inquest (LAT, LAist)
  • Metro Extends Comment Period On NoHo-Pasadena BRT – Now Dec 28 (Daily News, The Source)
  • BLM Protestors Urge Block Garcetti From Biden Appointment (LAT)
  • Former Garcetti Deputy Mayor Ray Chan Charged With Corruption (LAT)
    …Five New Defendants Named (Daily News)
  • Due To Filming, Union Station COVID Testing Canceled – Then Reinstated (Deadline, LAT)
  • Pico-Union Affordable Housing Breaks Ground (Urbanize)
  • Bergamot Station Adjacent Office Complex Expansion Planned (Urbanize)
  • Mayor’s Office Launches Affordable Housing Design Challenge (Urbanize)

