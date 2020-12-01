Today’s Headlines
- Four Sheriff Deputies Refuse To Testify In Guardado Inquest (LAT, LAist)
- Metro Extends Comment Period On NoHo-Pasadena BRT – Now Dec 28 (Daily News, The Source)
- BLM Protestors Urge Block Garcetti From Biden Appointment (LAT)
- Former Garcetti Deputy Mayor Ray Chan Charged With Corruption (LAT)
…Five New Defendants Named (Daily News)
- Due To Filming, Union Station COVID Testing Canceled – Then Reinstated (Deadline, LAT)
- Pico-Union Affordable Housing Breaks Ground (Urbanize)
- Bergamot Station Adjacent Office Complex Expansion Planned (Urbanize)
- Mayor’s Office Launches Affordable Housing Design Challenge (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA