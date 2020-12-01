Today’s Headlines

Four Sheriff Deputies Refuse To Testify In Guardado Inquest (LAT, LAist)

Metro Extends Comment Period On NoHo-Pasadena BRT – Now Dec 28 (Daily News, The Source)

BLM Protestors Urge Block Garcetti From Biden Appointment (LAT)

Former Garcetti Deputy Mayor Ray Chan Charged With Corruption (LAT)

…Five New Defendants Named (Daily News) Due To Filming, Union Station COVID Testing Canceled – Then Reinstated (Deadline, LAT)

Pico-Union Affordable Housing Breaks Ground (Urbanize)

Bergamot Station Adjacent Office Complex Expansion Planned (Urbanize)

Mayor’s Office Launches Affordable Housing Design Challenge (Urbanize)

