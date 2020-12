Today’s Headlines

New Safer At Home COVID Orders Start Today (LAist, LAT)

…County COVID Death Rate Points To Horrid December (LAT)

Caltrans/CHP Evict Families From Vacant El Sereno Homes (LAist, ABC7, Daily News, LAT)

Carnage: Motorcyclist Struck and Killed By Three Hit-and-Run Drivers On South L.A. Freeway (ABC7)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Long Beach (CBS2)

…Driver and Passenger Killed In Freeway Rollover Crash In Pasadena (Daily News)

…LAPD-Involved Multi-Car Crash On 101 Freeway Sends Several To Hospital (Daily News)

Proposed Dodgers Stadium Gondola Ignites Controversy (LAT)

More Context On Restarting Metro Little Tokyo Joint Development (Urbanize)

Cedillo Pushes For City To Use COVID Funds To Buy Chinatown Apartment Building (LAT)

Protests At Mayor’s Home Urge Against Biden Cabinet Post (Daily News)

