Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County COVID-19 Spike Worsens, County Prepares Stay At Home Order (LAT)
- County Seeks To Create Juvenile Justice Systems Based On Care Not Punishment (LAT, LAist)
- LAPD $100M Budget Increase Request Draws Criticism (LAT)
- LASD Trumps Up Protester Train Wrecking Charges (LAT)
- Council Sends Anti-Camping Ordinance Back To Committee (Daily News)
- LAist Tells the Story Of Venice’s Rose Avenue Encampment
- Affordable Housing Planned By Rosa Parks Station (Urbanize)
- 63-Unit Mixed-Use Development Site Prep Started By MacArthur Park Station (Urbanize)
