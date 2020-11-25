Today’s Headlines

L.A. County COVID-19 Spike Worsens, County Prepares Stay At Home Order (LAT)

County Seeks To Create Juvenile Justice Systems Based On Care Not Punishment (LAT, LAist)

LAPD $100M Budget Increase Request Draws Criticism (LAT)

LASD Trumps Up Protester Train Wrecking Charges (LAT)

Council Sends Anti-Camping Ordinance Back To Committee (Daily News)

LAist Tells the Story Of Venice’s Rose Avenue Encampment

Affordable Housing Planned By Rosa Parks Station (Urbanize)

63-Unit Mixed-Use Development Site Prep Started By MacArthur Park Station (Urbanize)

