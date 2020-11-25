Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County COVID-19 Spike Worsens, County Prepares Stay At Home Order (LAT)
  • County Seeks To Create Juvenile Justice Systems Based On Care Not Punishment (LAT, LAist)
  • LAPD $100M Budget Increase Request Draws Criticism (LAT)
  • LASD Trumps Up Protester Train Wrecking Charges (LAT)
  • Council Sends Anti-Camping Ordinance Back To Committee (Daily News)
  • LAist Tells the Story Of Venice’s Rose Avenue Encampment
  • Affordable Housing Planned By Rosa Parks Station (Urbanize)
  • 63-Unit Mixed-Use Development Site Prep Started By MacArthur Park Station (Urbanize)

