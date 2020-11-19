Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County Has New COVID Restrictions (LAist)
    …L.A. County Could Soon Run Out Of Hospital Space (LAT)
  • Bike Coalition Action Alert – Support Metro Highway Program Flexibility Today
    Metro Highway policy changes to be discussed at two SGVCOG meetings today 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. 
  • City Attorney Says L.A. Can Restrict Neighborhood Oil Drilling (LAT)
  • Protestors Outside Sheriff Villanueva’s Home (LAT)
  • State Grant To Accelerate Highway Widening at 57/60 Interchange (SGV Tribune)
  • Record 51 Women Of Color Elected To Congress (LAT)

