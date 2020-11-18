Today’s Headlines

  • As COVID Surges, L.A. Sets Some Limits (Daily News, LAT)
    …The Young Spread, the Old Suffer (LAT)
  • Black Students Allege USC Police Profiling (LAist)
  • L.A. Taco Looks Into LASD Killing Of Nick Burgos At Harbor-UCLA
  • Pasadena Makes More Neighborhoods Eligible For Speed Bumps (SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: 81-Year-Old Dies In Solo Car Crash In Irwindale (SGV Tribune)
  • What Elon Musk Boring Company Stations Look Like (CNN)
  • No, David Ryu, Activist Groups Aren’t Extremists (Knock)
  • Mike Bonin Talks With Unhoused Angelenos (What’s Next L.A.? Podcast)

