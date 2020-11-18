Today’s Headlines
- As COVID Surges, L.A. Sets Some Limits (Daily News, LAT)
…The Young Spread, the Old Suffer (LAT)
- Black Students Allege USC Police Profiling (LAist)
- L.A. Taco Looks Into LASD Killing Of Nick Burgos At Harbor-UCLA
- Pasadena Makes More Neighborhoods Eligible For Speed Bumps (SGV Tribune)
- Carnage: 81-Year-Old Dies In Solo Car Crash In Irwindale (SGV Tribune)
- What Elon Musk Boring Company Stations Look Like (CNN)
- No, David Ryu, Activist Groups Aren’t Extremists (Knock)
- Mike Bonin Talks With Unhoused Angelenos (What’s Next L.A.? Podcast)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA