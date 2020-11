Today’s Headlines

L.A. County At Dangerous Point In COVID Surge (Daily News)

…Stay At Home, Los Angeles (LAT)

Sheriff Department Pushes To Seal Autopsy – Against Coroner Inquest (LAT)

LAPD Skips Meeting With City Hall Over Budget Cuts (LAT)

East Side Riders Keeping Kids Safe And Healthy (ABC7)

Will Amtrak Joe Bail Out CA High-Speed Rail? (LAT)

Lawmakers Ignore Neighborhood Oil Drilling (NYT)

Glendale Considers Pedestrian Safety Plan (Urbanize)

Carnage: Riverside Man Killed In Fiery Antelope Valley Car Crash (Daily News)

…Two Suffer Major Injuries In Harbor City Crash (Daily News)

Leaders Jockey For Kamala Harris Senate Seat (Daily News)

