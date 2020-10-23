Today’s Headlines

COVID Outbreak At Mega-Church That Fought Lockdown (LAT)

Metro Approves NextGen Bus Study Service Retool (The Source, Daily News)

Metro Approves Costly Shared Van Ride Pilot (Daily News)

LAist Profiles Latino Urbanist Model Builder James Rojas

Metro Opens New Chávez Transit Plaza Across From Union Station (Urbanize)

SGV Rail/BRT Fantasy Map: Proposing the Industry Line (Medium)

L.A. Taco Posts Voting Guide Comparing Candidates

Wildlife Freeway Crossing Planned In Agoura Hills (CBS2)

Public Comments Open For Stadium Aerial Tram (KTLA)

Opposition Mounts Against Griffith Park Aerial Tram (LAT)

L.A. To Convert 10 Hotels/Apartment Buildings To Interim Housing (Urbanize)

Court Rules Lyft And Uber Must Comply With A.B.5 Labor Law (LAT)

Are you pre-registered for tomorrow‘s Ask Me Anything interview with Streetsie Award Winner Sheila Kuehl?

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA