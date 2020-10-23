Today’s Headlines
- COVID Outbreak At Mega-Church That Fought Lockdown (LAT)
- Metro Approves NextGen Bus Study Service Retool (The Source, Daily News)
- Metro Approves Costly Shared Van Ride Pilot (Daily News)
- LAist Profiles Latino Urbanist Model Builder James Rojas
- Metro Opens New Chávez Transit Plaza Across From Union Station (Urbanize)
- SGV Rail/BRT Fantasy Map: Proposing the Industry Line (Medium)
- L.A. Taco Posts Voting Guide Comparing Candidates
- Wildlife Freeway Crossing Planned In Agoura Hills (CBS2)
- Public Comments Open For Stadium Aerial Tram (KTLA)
- Opposition Mounts Against Griffith Park Aerial Tram (LAT)
- L.A. To Convert 10 Hotels/Apartment Buildings To Interim Housing (Urbanize)
- Court Rules Lyft And Uber Must Comply With A.B.5 Labor Law (LAT)
