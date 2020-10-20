What Questions Do You Want to Ask Supervisor Sheila Kuehl at Saturday’s Streetsie Event?

Streetsblog L.A. will host our first virtual Streetsie awards events ever this week! Yes, the SBLA team would rather hang out and eat together with you and our honorees, but, there’s this awful virus, so this year it all takes place as three events on Zoom. Tomorrow, Wednesday night, from 6-7 p.m. will be Game Night – hosted by honoree and bike lawyer Jim Pocrass and Streetsblog L.A. founder Damien Newton. Next week on Tuesday will be the main awards gala.

On Saturday, Streetsblog will host an Ask Me Anything interview with honoree and County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. The event will take place from 4-5 p.m. this Saturday, October 24. Tickets are sliding scale – you set your own price, down to zero/free! Attendees must pre-register to receive the Zoom link.

Streetsblog readers know Kuehl as a longtime state legislator – actually the very first openly gay or lesbian person to be elected to the California Legislature, and the first woman to be named Speaker Pro Tempore of the California Assembly. In the legislature, she earned a reputation as a strong fighter for the environment. In 2014 she was elected to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, which also places her on the Metro board of directors. At Metro she has a great record in support of women – as transit riders, as Metro staff, as contractors, as builders, and more. Kuehl has also been an important voice supporting Metro efforts for Transit-to-Parks, San Fernando Valley Bus Rapid Transit, and even getting the agency to study congestion pricing. And she starred in the best video ever to promote the Expo Line.

Readers – use the comments below to tell Streetsblog what questions you would like to ask the 2020 Streetsie Award Winner Sheila Kuehl.