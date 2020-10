Today’s Headlines

COVID Cases Remain High In L.A. County, Stalling Further Reopening (Daily News)

Metro Service Cuts Preclude NextGen Plan (Investing in Place)

Metrolink Antelope Valley Improvements Scoping Meetings Thursday and Saturday (The Source)

Carnage: Driver Killed Pedestrian In Santa Monica (SM Spoke Facebook)

…Motorcyclist Killed In Torrance Crash (Daily News)

County To Convert Long Beach Hotel To Homes For Unhoused Persons (Urbanize)

Glendale Apologizes For Its Racist Sundown Town History (NBC4)

Los Angeleno Has Hollywood Target Husk’s Exit Interview

