Today’s Headlines

CicLAvia Celebrates 10 Years Since Inaugural 10-10-10 Event (The Source)

CA COVID Hospitalizations Lowest In 6 Months (LAT)

Carnage: Driver Crashes Into Two Valley Glen Cyclists, Kills One (Biking in L.A.)

…DUI Driver Stikes, Injures Seal Beach Officer Writing Ticket (NBC4)

…Two Drivers Slam San Jose Outdoor Dining, Killing One Person (LAT)

Gold Line Construction Temporarily Closes La Verne’s Wheeler Avenue (SGV Tribune)

Pasadena Seeks Input On Union Street 2-Way Protected Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)

More On Exide Settlement Leaving Behind Toxics (LAT)

New Master Plan For Exposition Park (Urbanize)

Planning Commission Rejects Appeal Of Sawtelle Affordable Housing (Urbanize)

Could Your Park Keep You Safe From COVID-19? (LAT)

Court Says GOP Ballot Boxes Are Illegal (LAT, LAist)

