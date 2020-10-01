Today’s Headlines
- Report: CA, L.A. Police Disproportionately Ticket Black People (LAT, Guardian)
- Carnage: Details In Horrific Westlake Village Hit-and-Run Killing Of Two Boys (Daily Mail, Biking in L.A., Daily News)
…Reward Offered In Chinatown Hit-and-Run Crime (Downtown News)
- Bridge Housing Planned Near Union Station (Urbanize)
- City Council Approves $57M For Westside Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- Mega-Donors Push To Influence D.A. Election (LAT)
- CA Shift To Zero Emission Cars Is Huge (LAT) but not enough
…Yes CA Can Power Electric Vehicles (LAT)
- Lobbyist Morrie Goldman Pleads Guilty In City Hall Corruption Scandal (Daily News)
