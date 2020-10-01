Today’s Headlines

  • Report: CA, L.A. Police Disproportionately Ticket Black People (LAT, Guardian)
  • Carnage: Details In Horrific Westlake Village Hit-and-Run Killing Of Two Boys (Daily Mail, Biking in L.A., Daily News)
    …Reward Offered In Chinatown Hit-and-Run Crime (Downtown News)
  • Bridge Housing Planned Near Union Station (Urbanize)
  • City Council Approves $57M For Westside Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
  • Mega-Donors Push To Influence D.A. Election (LAT)
  • CA Shift To Zero Emission Cars Is Huge (LAT) but not enough
    …Yes CA Can Power Electric Vehicles (LAT)
  • Lobbyist Morrie Goldman Pleads Guilty In City Hall Corruption Scandal (Daily News)

