- Man Who Drove Into Pasadena Protesters Allegedly Amassed Guns For Right-Wing Unrest (ABC7)
- Judge Rules Against Sheriff Trying To Rehire Discharged Deputy (Witness L.A.)
- Take An Online Survey For Metro’s Proposed Fare-Free Transit (The Source)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Boy In Westlake Village Car Crash (LAT, Daily News)
- L.A. County Acquiring 8 Hotels For Housing the Unhoused (Urbanize)
- LAT‘s’ Steve Lopez Tells the Story Of L.A. County’s 959 Unhoused Death This Year
- Bike the Vote Endorses Reimagine L.A. County Measure J
…Bike the Vote Also Endorsements For Santa Monica, South Pasadena
