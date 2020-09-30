Today’s Headlines

  • Man Who Drove Into Pasadena Protesters Allegedly Amassed Guns For Right-Wing Unrest (ABC7)
  • Judge Rules Against Sheriff Trying To Rehire Discharged Deputy (Witness L.A.)
  • Take An Online Survey For Metro’s Proposed Fare-Free Transit (The Source)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Boy In Westlake Village Car Crash (LAT, Daily News)
  • L.A. County Acquiring 8 Hotels For Housing the Unhoused (Urbanize)
  • LAT‘s’ Steve Lopez Tells the Story Of L.A. County’s 959 Unhoused Death This Year
  • Bike the Vote Endorses Reimagine L.A. County Measure J
    …Bike the Vote Also Endorsements For Santa Monica, South Pasadena

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA