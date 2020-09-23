Today’s Headlines
- Attorney Disputes Sheriff Account Of Dijon Kizzee Killing (Daily News)
…SBLA broke the story last week
- L.A. Planning Bus-Only Lanes On Lincoln Boulevard (Urbanize)
…Lincoln Fast Forward meeting Thursday 10/8, take online survey now
- CA COVID-19 Testing Positives Drops Below 3% (LAT)
- Poll Shows CA Thinks Ride-Hail Should Drivers Not Independent Contractors (LAT)
- Streets For All Publishes Voter Guide
- LADOT Shares Protected Bikeway Plan For Reseda Blvd (Instagram)
- Foothill Transit Announces Changes For September Patasaouras Busway Station Opening
- Bike Tour Reveals Hidden Latino History In DTLA (LAT)
- Well Short Of Goals, Project Roomkey Hotel Housing Is Winding Down (LAT, Daily Breeze)
- 12 Big Cities, Including L.A., Pledge To Divest From Fossil Fuels (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA