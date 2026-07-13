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This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia, World Cup viewing, Metro committees, Redondo Beach protected bike lanes, and more
4:04 PM PDT on July 13, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods will take place Sunday June 19

CicLAvia, World Cup viewing, Metro committees, Redondo Beach bike lanes, and more.

Proposed Palos Verdes Boulevard protected bike lanes in Redondo Beach
  • Tuesday 7/13 – The City of Redondo Beach is considering approving protected bike lanes on Palos Verdes Boulevard from PCH to Irena Avenue. City Council meeting [agenda] will begin at 6 p.m. at Council Chambers. Bikeway vote is item H.7. [staff report].
  • Wednesday and Thursday 7/15-16 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on items in advance of next week’s full board meeting.
  • Sunday 7/19CicLAvia returns to Hollywood and West Hollywood. The free fun family-friendly open streets event closes streets to cars, opening them to bicycling, walking, jogging, skating, scootering and more. Start anywhere along the route, and travel as much or as little as you like. Easy Metro rail access via B Line subway stations throughout Hollywood (map above). Details at CicLAvia event webpage.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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