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Wednesday’s Headlines

Heatwave, LAX, Boyle Heights, Metro ridership, Culver City, housing, Fryman Canyon, car-nage and more
10:31 AM PDT on July 15, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Beach Streets is one of three open streets events this Sunday - along with Santa Monica and Hollywood events
  • Climate Disruption Fueled Extreme So Cal Heat Continues (KTLA, NBC4, Eastsider, KHTS)
  • LAX People Mover Contractor Sues L.A. (LAist, LAT)
  • Santa Monica Broadway Protected Bike Lanes Reach 26th (SM Next)
  • L.A. Pays $20M In Crash At Unsafe Boyle Heights Crosswalk (L.A. Material)
  • Metro June Ridership Up 9 Percent (Westside Current)
  • More On Driver Criticism Of Culver City Overland Plan (KABC)
  • Biking in L.A. On Overland, Three Open Streets Events Sunday
  • Councilmember Park Motion Could Hamper Supportive Housing (Mar Vista Voice)
  • More On Culver City Extending Ban On Drive-Throughs (LAist)
  • Hikers Frustrated Over Paid Parking At Fryman Canyon (LAT)
  • LAT Video Looks At Types Of L.A. Streets
  • Carnage: Three Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill LB Pedestrian (LAT, KCAL, Watchdog)
    • Truck Driver Crashes Into WeHo Clothing Store (WeHo Times)
  • Record Santa Clarita-L.A. Rail Tunnel Completed On This Day In 1876 (KHTS)

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