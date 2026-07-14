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Tuesday’s Headlines

Old Road widening, broiled climate, Culver City, PCH, street sweeping tickets, Whittier, Pasadena, car-nage and more
11:02 AM PDT on July 14, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Old Road groundbreaking photo via Supervisor Kathryn Barger Facebook
  • Dangerous Heat Broils Southern California (LAT, KCAL, KTLA, LB Post, Spectrum1, SCV News)
  • Culver City “Save Overland” Critics Protest At Council Meeting (Fox11)
  • PCH Through Malibu Is Deadly (LAT)
  • County Breaks Ground On 2-Mile $250M Santa Clarita Old Road Widening (SCV News, SC Signal, KHTS)
  • LADOT Issued Bogus Street Sweeping Tickets (L.A. Material)
  • Whittier Council To Approve New ICE Protocols (Whittier Daily News)
  • Willowbrook DUI Suspect, Flees Police, Crashes Into Metro Bus – No Injuries (NBC4)
  • LAT Announces Failure Of Old Personal Rapid Transit Ideas
  • Pasadena Planning November Colorado Open Streets Event (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Boyle Heights Driver, Apparently Suffering Medical Emergency, Killed In 6-Car Crash (KABC)
    • Laguna Driver Dies Crashing Through Parking Lot Fence, Again (LAT, KTLA)
    • Fullerton SUV vs. E-Bike Crash Injures 3, Sends Cyclist To Hospital (KTLA, KCAL)
    • Two People Hospitalized By Valencia 5 Freeway Crash (KHTS)
    • LAPD Seek DTLA Hit-and-Run Driver Who Severely Injured Pedestrian (KCAL)
    • Santa Clarita 3-Car Crash Results In One Transport, and Minor Injuries (SC Signal)
  • Filthy Broken Parking Meter Is Symbol Of What’s Wrong With L.A. (Valley NG)

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