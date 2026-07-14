Pasadena’s Ped Upgrades on Allen Ave. Nearing Completion

The city of Pasadena has substantially widened sidewalks on Allen Avenue just south of the Metro A Line Station. What began as quick-build delineators and decoratively painted asphalt is now a set of sizable curb extensions (aka bulb-outs), shortening crossing distances and deterring drivers from making brisk right turns into crosswalks.

A view of the bulb-outs from the northwest side of Allen and Walnut

A pedestrian crosses Allen at Walnut

A pedestrian crosses Locust Street at Allen. A new bulb-out visible in the foreground.

A school student navigates between cars at Locust

The project area for these enhancements is Allen Avenue between Walnut Street and Corson Street, just south of the 210 Freeway, where the light rail station is located.

It’s a busy couple of blocks; besides the A Line, this is the location of a Pasadena Transit bus depot. There’s a pretty constant coming-and-going of not only transit riders, but also bus drivers on break. All of this right beside the 210’s on-/off-ramps makes a strong case for these ped improvements.

The project map. Orange coloring indicates where existing sidewalks (purple) were widened.

The highlighted purple section is the project area

What remains to be finished is pavement resurfacing, the repainting of the pavement and cross walks, the installation of a brand new crosswalk on the south side of Locust Street and Allen, and the activation of overhead pedestrian hybrid beacon there.

The overhead pedestrian flashers at Locust and Allen are not operational yet, and a crosswalk between the west and east sides of the road have not been painted yet

The crosswalk at Allen and Corson

A newly completed concrete curb extension near Allen and Walnut, for boarding vehicles. The early painted-pink temporary curb extension is visible in the street (compare to 2024 photos).

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.” Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!