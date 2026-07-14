Pasadena’s Ped Upgrades on Allen Ave. Nearing Completion
Sidewalk widenings have been finished relatively fast, shortening crossings on the busy transit corridor.
3:03 PM PDT on July 14, 2026
Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.
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