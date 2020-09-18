Today’s Headlines
- Inspector General Says Sheriff Lied About Reporter Arrest (Los Angeles Magazine)
- Two Supervisors Call For Sheriff Villanueva To Resign (Daily News)
…Oversight Board Members Call For Sheriff Villanueva To Resign (LAT)
- Sheriff Claims New Version Of Dijon Kizzee Shooting (LAist, LAT, Daily News, ABC7)
…Sheriff Account Contradicted By Video (@sahra Twitter)
- Prison Guard Union Video Places Bullseye On Assemblymember Jones-Sawyer (LAT)
- How Defunding School Police Will Work (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Slams Into Pomona Home, Kills Woman Inside (CBS2)
…Driver Kills Cyclist In Compton (Biking in L.A.)
- Renderings Of the Planned Dodgers Stadium Aerial Gondola (Urbanize)
- Human Bones Discovery Pauses OC Streetcar Construction (LAT)
- Planning Commission Denies Appeals, Supports Housing In Palms and Hollywood (Urbanize)
- County Approves $105M For Supportive Housing In Panorama City and East L.A. (Urbanize)
- Enviros Sue Port of L.A. Over Pollution (Daily News)
- Newsom Pledges Giant Leaps Against Climate Change, Will He Follow Through? (LAT)
