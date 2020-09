Today’s Headlines

Wildfire Smoke Persists, Long Term Concerns (LAT)

In Face Of Record Wildfires, Trump Denies Global Warming (LAT)

Injured Sheriff Deputies Leave Hospital, Long Recovery Expected (LAT)

Debunking Sheriff’s Lies About Detaining KPCC Reporter (LAist)

…Villanueva Is Best Argument For Police Oversight (LAT) (or defunding?)

Photos Of Protests Against Killing Dijon Kizzee (Streetwise)

Report Calls For Sweeping Changes To End Systemic Racism (Wave)

Patsaouras Plaza Busway Station To Open September 27 (@calwatch Twitter)

Metro Selects Possible BRT Corridors (@Numble Twitter)

LADOT Seeks Input On Lincoln Blvd Rework (Biking in L.A.)

County Launching Mortgage and Foreclosure Relief Program (Urbanize)

Fire Destroys Under Construction East L.A. Veterans Housing (KTLA)

L.A. Taco On the Lacey vs. Gascón District Attorney Race

