SGV Connect 71: An Update on Metro Projects in SGV and How to Stay Safe from Bad Air

In this week’s SGV Connect, we get an update on Metro projects in the SGV including the 210 traffic barrier and how faulty dog bones were causing trouble on the Gold Line. But first, Damien talks to Philip Fine with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) about how to keep your lungs safe as the Bobcat Fire rages.

Fine points out that most of the masks that people are wearing to slow the spread of COVID-19 are effective in stopping smoke and other fine particulates from getting into your lungs when you breathe. If you must go out, Fine recommends N95 masks and that you take extra time to make sure the mask fits properly and is hugging your face.

You can also check out the air quality in your area and the expected air quality over the next 24 hours at the SCAQMD website.

After that, Kris speaks with Errol Taylor, senior executive officer, maintenance and engineering and Androush Danielians, Metro’s Executive Engineering Officer at Metro. The wide ranging interview covers both freeway and Gold Line updates in the San Gabriel Valley.

