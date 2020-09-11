Today’s Headlines

  • California’s Staggering Record Wildfire Toll (LAT)
    …Climate Change Causes Wildfire Severity (LAT)
    …L.A. Air Quality Worst In Decades (LAT, Daily News)
    …August Set CA Heat Record (LAT)
  • Why Didn’t L.A. Pay Attention To 2006 Heat Wave? (Curbed)
  • Sheriff Deputy Kills Man In Compton (LAT)
  • Pasadena Police Identify Officer Who Killed Anthony McClain (SGV Tribune)
    …Autopsy Shows McClain Shot Twice, Not Once (SGV Tribune)
  • Drawn Out Litigation Expected In Protester vs. Police Lawsuit (LAT)
  • Black Lives Matter Brings New Vitality To Leimert Park (LAT)
  • Assoc of Bike-Ped Professionals Honors Tamika Butler (APBP)
  • UCLA Seeing Opportunities For Green Commuting (6 Feet Apart Podcast)
  • More On Koretz Killing Uplift Melrose (Biking in L.A., Larchmont Buzz)
  • Freeway Bicycling Legal In Some Places (Daily Breeze)
  • Boyle Heights Plans Its Future Housing (Eastsider)
  • ABC7 On Anti-Homeless Vigilante Boulders
  • Controller Report: Supportive Housing Costs High (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA