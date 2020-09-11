Today’s Headlines
- California’s Staggering Record Wildfire Toll (LAT)
…Climate Change Causes Wildfire Severity (LAT)
…L.A. Air Quality Worst In Decades (LAT, Daily News)
…August Set CA Heat Record (LAT)
- Why Didn’t L.A. Pay Attention To 2006 Heat Wave? (Curbed)
- Sheriff Deputy Kills Man In Compton (LAT)
- Pasadena Police Identify Officer Who Killed Anthony McClain (SGV Tribune)
…Autopsy Shows McClain Shot Twice, Not Once (SGV Tribune)
- Drawn Out Litigation Expected In Protester vs. Police Lawsuit (LAT)
- Black Lives Matter Brings New Vitality To Leimert Park (LAT)
- Assoc of Bike-Ped Professionals Honors Tamika Butler (APBP)
- UCLA Seeing Opportunities For Green Commuting (6 Feet Apart Podcast)
- More On Koretz Killing Uplift Melrose (Biking in L.A., Larchmont Buzz)
- Freeway Bicycling Legal In Some Places (Daily Breeze)
- Boyle Heights Plans Its Future Housing (Eastsider)
- ABC7 On Anti-Homeless Vigilante Boulders
- Controller Report: Supportive Housing Costs High (Urbanize)
