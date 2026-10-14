Skip to content
Sponsored
SGV

Ground Breaks on Azusa Wilderness Park

The entryway to Azusa Canyon will be enhanced with new river overlooks, playgrounds, and improved bicycle facilities.
11:00 AM PDT on October 14, 2026
Ground Breaks on Azusa Wilderness Park
A rendering of Azusa Wilderness Park from the flier for the park's groundbreaking ceremony.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County and the Rivers and Mountains Conservancy broke ground on phase one of a new gateway park at the entrance to Azusa Canyon. 

By next September, the park at 100 N. Old San Gabriel Canyon Road is expected to open. Features will include: a new gate, a roundabout, a camping area, road realignment, a new parking lot, native vegetation and bioswales, playgrounds, two river overlooks, picnic areas, restrooms, and an extension of the San Gabriel River Bike Trail. Later improvements will include a cafe and rental pavilion.

View of the entrance to the future Azusa Wilderness Park. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis proclaimed, “To be here today for the Azusa Wilderness Park Phase One […] is very profound for so many people.”

During her time in Congress (2003), Solis pushed for the watershed study that protected the San Gabriel Mountains. Mark Stanley, executive officer of the Rivers and Mountains Conservancy (RMC) and Water Conservation Authority, agreed with the supervisor.

“The vision for this project began in the early 2000s,” Stanley said. “The goal was to create a place that would better serve the surrounding neighborhoods while also welcoming visitors exploring the canyon and traveling to the nearby Angeles National Forest.”

The location of the park may be the heart of Azusa itself. Nathan Nuñez, a descendant of the Xaapchavit clan of the Eastern San Gabriel mountains, explained the meaning of Azusa in the Serrano language.

The purple shaded area is where the park will be built. The San Gabriel River is directly adjacent to the North.

Nuñez said it comes from “Asuksa, or Asuksa Vitam, the people of Asuksa, or the place of their grandmother, or the place of the little bend.” He gestured toward the river bend just outside of the park site, and told of how his family’s presence in the area began at least eight generations ago in a nearby mountain village, prior to the annexation of California.

“This place is significant because it’s the entrance of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument,” Nuñez noted. “[It’s] a spot to stop, a spot to be present, a spot to be able to learn the history and the beauty that these mountains have to offer us.”

Azusa Mayor Edward Alvarez summed up the sentiment they all shared. For the Canyon’s four million annual visitors, “when you come here and you’re by yourself and you just sit down on the log or on that block wall, you feel immediate peace,” Alvarez said.

Then Solis gave the Water Conservation Authority an oversize check for $1.8 million (from Prop A and Measure A) to fund phase one of the park’s construction, and ground was broken.

Ground is broken for Azusa Wilderness Park. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky
Photo of Chris Greenspon
Chris Greenspon
Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

Read More:

Bike Walk Paths | Parks | Parks and Rec | SGV | SGV Connect

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

October 14, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

October 13, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

October 13, 2026
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2026 – Open Thread

October 13, 2026
bus lanes

Friday News Briefs: Olympic Blvd Bus Lanes, Metrolink Cuts, Hollywood Blvd Results, and Pacoima Wash Bridge

October 9, 2026
See all posts