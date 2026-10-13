This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board committee meetings, Metro D Line, and more
By Joe Linton
3:02 PM PDT on October 13, 2026
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"Our love of speeding," Spring/Alameda, 6th Street Viaduct, L.A. River, wildlife crossing, car-nage, and more
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