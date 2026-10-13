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This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board committee meetings, Metro D Line, and more
3:02 PM PDT on October 13, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Century City Metro D Line Station under construction in July. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Metro board committee meetings, Metro D Line, and more.

  • Very soon – Election Day is Tuesday 11/3, just three weeks away. Vote early! Streetsblog endorses NO on Prop 43 and NO on Prop 45.
  • Wednesday 10/7 – Metro will host a 12-1 p.m. virtual construction update meeting for D Line subway extension phases 2 and 3 through Beverly Hills, Century City and Westwood. Find meeting details at Eventbrite.
  • Wednesday and Thursday 10/14-15 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Find agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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