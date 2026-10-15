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Thursday’s Headlines

Extreme fire risk, West Hollywood Fountain Avenue, Mayor Karen Bass, Southwest Valley, Pasadena, homelessness, D Line, parking, car-nage, and more
9:55 AM PDT on October 15, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project rendering via City of West Hollywood

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