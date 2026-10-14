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Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Heat, fire risk, Pasadena CicLAvia, Destination Crenshaw, Culver City, Altadena, car-nage, and more
10:52 AM PDT on October 14, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
CicLAvia returning to Pasadena on November 15
  • This Week High Temps Mean Fire Risk (LAT, KCAL, SGV Trib)
    • Fires Already Burning In Brentwood (KTLA) and Fontana (KTLA)
  • Preview Of Pasadena Nov. 15 CicLAvia (Pasadena Now, Colorado Blvd)
  • Residents Concerned About Destination Crenshaw Delays (Capital & Main)
  • Bike Culver City Celebrates CA E-Bike Reform (CC Crossroads)
  • Altadena Students Walk and Roll For Clean Air Day (Colorado Blvd)
  • Carnage: Chino Driver Kills Person On Mobility Scooter (KTLA)
    • Driver Killed In Head-On Victorville Crash (KTLA)
    • Minor Injuries In WeHo Rollover Crash (WeHo Times)

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