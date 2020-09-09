Today’s Headlines

Wildfires Ravaging California (LAist)

Sheriff Deputies Fire Projectiles Into Dijon Kizzee Killing Protests (LAT)

Something Is Rotten In Metro’s Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit Options (L.A. Walks)

Inglewood Treasurer Alleges Misappropriation Of Metro Funds (2 Urban Girls)

Metro Point Dume Bus On the Chopping Block (Malibu Times)

Pomona Residents To Be Featured On New Station Art (SGV Tribune)

It Costs A Lot To Build Housing For Unhoused (LAT, NBC)

Neighbors Put Boulders To Keep Homeless Away From Cattaraugus Freeway Underpass (@StreetWatchLA Twitter)

Boyle Heights Draft Community Plan Includes Affordability Incentives (Urbanize)

4-Story Mixed Use Development Under Construction By Downtown Azusa Station (Urbanize)

Most L.A. Households Face Fiscal Problems (LAT)

