- Wildfires Ravaging California (LAist)
- Sheriff Deputies Fire Projectiles Into Dijon Kizzee Killing Protests (LAT)
- Something Is Rotten In Metro’s Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit Options (L.A. Walks)
- Inglewood Treasurer Alleges Misappropriation Of Metro Funds (2 Urban Girls)
- Metro Point Dume Bus On the Chopping Block (Malibu Times)
- Pomona Residents To Be Featured On New Station Art (SGV Tribune)
- It Costs A Lot To Build Housing For Unhoused (LAT, NBC)
- Neighbors Put Boulders To Keep Homeless Away From Cattaraugus Freeway Underpass (@StreetWatchLA Twitter)
- Boyle Heights Draft Community Plan Includes Affordability Incentives (Urbanize)
- 4-Story Mixed Use Development Under Construction By Downtown Azusa Station (Urbanize)
- Most L.A. Households Face Fiscal Problems (LAT)
