Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County Reports 1,030 New COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Dropping (LAT)
  • Trump Supporters And Counter-Protesters Rally In Beverly Hills (LAT)
  • Protesters Sue Sheriff and County Over Abuses During Protests (LAist, Daily News)
  • Reliability Of Police Reports Coming Under Scrutiny (LAT)
  • Protesters Stage Surprise Die-In Protest At LAPD Chief’s Home (@SamBraslow Twitter)
  • Whistleblower: Deputy Who Shot Guardado Was In Executioner Gang (@KateCagle Twitter)
  • Carnage: Sheriff Bus Driver Kills Pedestrian In Arleta (Daily News, LAT)
  • Metro Awards Sepulveda Rail Design/Environmental Contract (Daily News)
  • L.A. Driver Having Trouble Going Around Corner Bollards Downtown (Reddit)
  • Downey Extends Outdoor Dining Program (Downey Patriot)
  • Construction Begins On Historic Filipinotown Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
  • Metrolink Promotion: Kids Ride Free On Weekends (CBS)

