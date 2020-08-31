Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Reports 1,030 New COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Dropping (LAT)
- Trump Supporters And Counter-Protesters Rally In Beverly Hills (LAT)
- Protesters Sue Sheriff and County Over Abuses During Protests (LAist, Daily News)
- Reliability Of Police Reports Coming Under Scrutiny (LAT)
- Protesters Stage Surprise Die-In Protest At LAPD Chief’s Home (@SamBraslow Twitter)
- Whistleblower: Deputy Who Shot Guardado Was In Executioner Gang (@KateCagle Twitter)
- Carnage: Sheriff Bus Driver Kills Pedestrian In Arleta (Daily News, LAT)
- Metro Awards Sepulveda Rail Design/Environmental Contract (Daily News)
- L.A. Driver Having Trouble Going Around Corner Bollards Downtown (Reddit)
- Downey Extends Outdoor Dining Program (Downey Patriot)
- Construction Begins On Historic Filipinotown Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- Metrolink Promotion: Kids Ride Free On Weekends (CBS)
