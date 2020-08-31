Today’s Headlines

L.A. County Reports 1,030 New COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Dropping (LAT)

Trump Supporters And Counter-Protesters Rally In Beverly Hills (LAT)

Protesters Sue Sheriff and County Over Abuses During Protests (LAist, Daily News)

Reliability Of Police Reports Coming Under Scrutiny (LAT)

Protesters Stage Surprise Die-In Protest At LAPD Chief’s Home (@SamBraslow Twitter)

Whistleblower: Deputy Who Shot Guardado Was In Executioner Gang (@KateCagle Twitter)

Carnage: Sheriff Bus Driver Kills Pedestrian In Arleta (Daily News, LAT)

Metro Awards Sepulveda Rail Design/Environmental Contract (Daily News)

L.A. Driver Having Trouble Going Around Corner Bollards Downtown (Reddit)

Downey Extends Outdoor Dining Program (Downey Patriot)

Construction Begins On Historic Filipinotown Affordable Housing (Urbanize)

Metrolink Promotion: Kids Ride Free On Weekends (CBS)

Get National Headlines at Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA