This Week In Livable Streets

Presentation on Metro’s options for NoHo-Glendale-Eagle Rock-Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit, Tomato Pie, HEART of Hollywood, and COVID-19 briefings.

Tuesday 9/1 – The Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council will be receiving a Metro presentation on design options for its North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project. An L.A. County Bicycle Coalition alert states that Metro's preferred option would "eliminate bike lanes on Colorado Boulevard and downgrade them to bus lanes that bikes are permitted in, but in conflict with buses." The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at this Zoom address. Details at meeting agenda.

Wednesday 9/2 – Sunset for All and the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition are encouraging Angelenos to show that bikes mean business by ordering from Tomato Pie, at 2457 Hyperion Avenue in Silver Lake. Call (323)661-6474 or order online, and be sure to mention #bikesmeanbusiness. Details at Sunset for All tweet.

Wednesday 9/2 and continuing Wednesdays through 9/30 – The HEART of Hollywood streetscape project is hosting a series of virtual roundtable sessions on Wednesdays September 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 – all at 3 p.m. For details see HEART of Hollywood engage webpage and to participate RSVP to daniel.halden[at]lacity.org.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org