Today’s Headlines

  • 7 Dead, Many Structures Burn In 625 CA Fires (LAT)
    …CA Is On Fire, Get Used To It (LAT)
  • L.A. Demonstrators Protest Police Shootings in Pasadena and Wisconsin (Daily News, LAT)
  • Carnage: Hit and Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Near La Puente (SGV Tribune)
  • New Protected Bike Lanes on Broadway and Avalon In South L.A. (Urbanize)
  • Few People Exit L.A.’s Temporary Bridge Housing (LAist)
  • Little Tokyo Service Center Planning Supportive Housing Project Downtown (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Unhoused People Dodged a COVID Bullet (LAT)
  • CA E-Scooter Share Bill Would Effectively Ban (Daily News, Biking in L.A.)

