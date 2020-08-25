Today’s Headlines
- 7 Dead, Many Structures Burn In 625 CA Fires (LAT)
…CA Is On Fire, Get Used To It (LAT)
- L.A. Demonstrators Protest Police Shootings in Pasadena and Wisconsin (Daily News, LAT)
- Carnage: Hit and Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Near La Puente (SGV Tribune)
- New Protected Bike Lanes on Broadway and Avalon In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- Few People Exit L.A.’s Temporary Bridge Housing (LAist)
- Little Tokyo Service Center Planning Supportive Housing Project Downtown (Urbanize)
- L.A. Unhoused People Dodged a COVID Bullet (LAT)
- CA E-Scooter Share Bill Would Effectively Ban (Daily News, Biking in L.A.)
