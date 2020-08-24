This Week In Livable Streets

Support street vending, Metro NextGen, Metro board meeting, Uplift Melrose, Santa Clarita bike plan, South L.A. Stories, San Vicente bike lanes, and more.

Monday 8/24 through Friday 8/28 – L.A. Street Vendor Campaign is hosting a week of action in support of L.A. street vendors. Participate via email, petition, Twitter and more. Details at Google document.

– L.A. Street Vendor Campaign is hosting a week of action in support of L.A. street vendors. Participate via email, petition, Twitter and more. Details at Google document. Tuesday 8/25 – Metro will host a free panel discussion on Histories, Triumphs, and Challenges: Stories from Our South L.A. The panel will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Details and register via Eventbrite.

– Metro will host a free panel discussion on Histories, Triumphs, and Challenges: Stories from Our South L.A. The panel will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Details and register via Eventbrite. Wednesday 8/26 – Bike Santa Clarita is urging pedestrians and cyclists to give input on the city of Santa Clarita’s Non-Motorized Transportation Plan. Give public input at a virtual meeting taking place at 4 p.m. See Bike Santa Clarita webpage for plan background and city webpage for meeting details.

– Bike Santa Clarita is urging pedestrians and cyclists to give input on the city of Santa Clarita’s Non-Motorized Transportation Plan. Give public input at a virtual meeting taking place at 4 p.m. See Bike Santa Clarita webpage for plan background and city webpage for meeting details. Wednesday 8/26 – Destination Pico invites interested persons to join a 7:30 p.m. Zoom meeting to discuss building support for two neighborhood mobility projects: proposed protected bike lanes on San Vicente and improved pedestrian access at the “Fairfax Asterisk.” San Vicente between La Brea and Fairfax will be repaved this fall, which provides an opportunity to add protected bike lanes to the street as approved in L.A. City’s 2015 Mobility Plan. Also – with the upcoming addition of several apartment buildings and a subway station in the Fairfax/Olympic/San Vicente “asterisk” area, a coalition of neighborhood groups is planning to have the city comprehensively study how to make the intersection work better for everyone who uses it. Zoom meeting Meeting ID: 815 3151 0122 with password 300453 – or dial in: 669-900-6833.

– Destination Pico invites interested persons to join a 7:30 p.m. Zoom meeting to discuss building support for two neighborhood mobility projects: proposed protected bike lanes on San Vicente and improved pedestrian access at the “Fairfax Asterisk.” San Vicente between La Brea and Fairfax will be repaved this fall, which provides an opportunity to add protected bike lanes to the street as approved in L.A. City’s 2015 Mobility Plan. Also – with the upcoming addition of several apartment buildings and a subway station in the Fairfax/Olympic/San Vicente “asterisk” area, a coalition of neighborhood groups is planning to have the city comprehensively study how to make the intersection work better for everyone who uses it. Zoom meeting Meeting ID: 815 3151 0122 with password 300453 – or dial in: 669-900-6833. Wednesday 8/26 – Streets L.A. is hosting a 6:30 p.m. virtual community discussion on the proposed Uplift Melrose project, which includes protected bike lanes. RSVP and further details at Streets L.A. project page.

– Streets L.A. is hosting a 6:30 p.m. virtual community discussion on the proposed Uplift Melrose project, which includes protected bike lanes. RSVP and further details at Streets L.A. project page. Thursday 8/27 – The full Metro board will meet starting at 10 a.m. Detailed agenda and staff reports at Metro board webpage.

– The full Metro board will meet starting at 10 a.m. Detailed agenda and staff reports at Metro board webpage. Thursday 8/27 – Skid Row Housing Trust will host a 6:30 p.m. panel conversation on exiting homelessness and the challenges that arise on the way to secure housing. Details at Skid Row Housing Trust Tweet.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org