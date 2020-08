Today’s Headlines

Freeway Gridlock Is Back (SGV Tribune)

Metro Committee OKs 100% Affordable Housing At Vermont/Santa Monica Station (Urbanize)

…Committee Also OKs Mariachi Plaza and MacArthur Park Station Developments (Urbanize)

Carnage: One Killed in Azusa Freeway Crash (SGV Tribune)

Teen Driver Arrested For DUI Crash Into Metro Bus (NBC)

Lyft/Uber Drivers Protest Possible Shutdown (ABC)

CA Negotiates Auto Emissions Standards Against Trump Rollback (LAT)

Ideas For Dealing with Climate Despair (LAT)

