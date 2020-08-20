Foothill Gold Line Launches Interactive Construction Map Webpage Webpage is one-stop destination for all construction-related information for Foothill Gold Line light rail project from Glendora to Pomona, now under major construction

The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority recently launched a new interactive construction map page on the agency’s website. In support of major construction now underway on the 9.1-mile, four-station Foothill Gold Line light rail extension from Glendora to Pomona, the new webpage is aiming to be a one-stop destination for all of the project’s construction-related information, including where construction is active and areas to avoid due to long-term street closures.

“The interactive map is part of the Construction Authority’s comprehensive outreach program to ensure stakeholders along the project corridor have multiple ways to stay informed about construction activities that may impact them,” said Foothill Gold Line Chief Communications and Strategic Development Officer Lisa Levy Buch. “We encourage anyone who lives or travels along the Foothill Gold Line corridor to sign up to receive construction alerts to their emails, and now to also bookmark the new webpage, so that they can easily stay updated on where construction is happening and avoid unexpected delays.”

The new interactive map provides the following:

Current and upcoming major construction activities, including access to all current and archived construction notices

Information on what to expect during the construction activities, such as street or lane closures, detours for motorists and pedestrians, and how to stay safe around active construction

Contact information for staff to answer questions about construction or to provide general project-related information

Viewing of renderings, site plans, locations and information about the future Gold Line stations and major bridges

A link to sign up to receive Construction Alert emails

The website itself is a welcome addition as it breaks down the extension project into understandable parts. Want to see a rendering and site plan of the La Verne station and get a summary about the project? It’s just a click away. Want to see a bridge detail or site plan at Lone Hill Avenue in the city of Glendora? It’s there. While the site plans may be hard to read, be sure to click on the image as they do expand for a better view.

Major construction on the Foothill Gold Line project segment from Glendora to Pomona began in July and is anticipated to be completed in 2025. If additional funding is secured by October 2021, the entire project from Glendora to Montclair will be completed altogether by 2028.

Developed by Pasadena-based Mackey Creative Lab, the interactive map webpage features a responsive design that adapts the layout for mobile, tablet and desktop computers. The Construction Authority and Mackey Creative Lab will continue to refine and make improvements to the interactive maps throughout the duration of the project construction.

