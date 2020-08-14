SGV Connect 69: Stormwater Planning in East L.A. and a Look at the Transit Picture Across the Country

Welcome to SGV Connect. In this week’s episode, Kris Fortin interviews Paul Alva with the county’s Department of Public Works about East L.A. Sustainable Median Stormwater Capture Project. After that, Damien Newton talks to Streetsblog USA Senior Editor Kea Wilson about the state of transit during the ongoing pandemic.

The East L.A. project will convert multiple medians into green multi-benefit sites that capture rainwater and other urban runoff. In several existing street median islands, the project will divert water into bioswales and drywells, allow water to soak into the ground – to recharge aquifers, improve water quality, and lessen flood risk. DPW expects the project to capture approximately 21 acre-feet of urban and stormwater runoff from a 3,000-acre tributary area of mostly residential and commercial properties. The project will include benches, picnic tables, walking paths, exercise equipment, and quite a bit of vegetation, including more than 300 trees. DPW estimates the cost to be $36 million.

Read more about the project at the official website, and see why some East L.A. residents are unhappy with the project in this story on L.A. Eastsider.

In the second interview, Wilson explains how national politics are delaying or even killing a second federal relief fund for transit projects and programs.

Wilson also discusses how agencies are responding to the crisis by focusing efforts on making service as usable as possible for essential workers and what transit will look like in our post-COVID future.

