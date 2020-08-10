This Week In Livable Streets
Reimagine Public Safety, Uplift Melrose, and COVID briefings.
- Monday 8/10 and Wednesday 8/12 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Monday 8/10 – From 7-8:30 p.m. L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin will host a Reimagining Public Safety Town Hall featuring Healthy L.A., and L.A. Voice. Registration is closed, but tune in via Bonin Facebook Live.
-
Tuesday 8/11 – The Mid City West Community Council will host a presentation and discussion of the proposed “Uplift Melrose” Streetscape project at its 6:30 p.m. meeting. The council will consider a proposal to make Melrose Avenue between Fairfax and Highland Avenues a pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly street. Details at meeting agenda – item 7.a.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org