Today’s Headlines
- CA Surpasses 10,000 COVID Deaths (LAT)
…Coronavirus Hitting Rural California (LAT)
…COVID Causing Mass Layoffs (LAist)
- Horrific Story Of An All Too Typical L.A. Hit-and-Run (L.A. Taco)
- Inside LAPD SWAT Gang Violence Alleged By Whistleblower (LAT)
- LAT Editorial Writer Gets His First Car
- No One Should Spend New Money On CA Transit, Because Coronavirus (Daily News)
…of course columnist Thomas Elias wasn’t fan of transit investment pre-COVID either
- L.A. Approves 3-Month Extension Before Stricter Dockless E-Scooter Rules (Daily News)
- Unstatable Explains the Inglewood People Mover Plans
- Protesters Demand Mayor Cancel Rent (Capital & Main)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA