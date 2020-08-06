Today’s Headlines

Southeast L.A. Is County’s COVID-19 Epicenter (LAT)

Evictions Begin For Renters With Pre-COVID Judgements (Daily Breeze)

What If Metro Treated Addressing Race And Equity As A Major Capital Project? (Investing in Place)

County Sups Approve Inclusionary Housing For Unincorporated Areas (Urbanize)

Councilmember Huizar Trial Set For September 29 (Eastsider)

…Huizar Relatives Not Expected To Face Charges (LAT)

LAPD Reports Increase In Car Thefts (Daily News)

A Redditor Built A Metro Bus Out Of Lego Blocks

