Today’s Headlines

  • Southeast L.A. Is County’s COVID-19 Epicenter (LAT)
  • Evictions Begin For Renters With Pre-COVID Judgements (Daily Breeze)
  • What If Metro Treated Addressing Race And Equity As A Major Capital Project? (Investing in Place)
  • County Sups Approve Inclusionary Housing For Unincorporated Areas (Urbanize)
  • Councilmember Huizar Trial Set For September 29 (Eastsider)
    …Huizar Relatives Not Expected To Face Charges (LAT)
  • Driver Slams Into DTLA Fire Hydrant, Then Flees (CBS2)
  • LAPD Reports Increase In Car Thefts (Daily News)
  • A Redditor Built A Metro Bus Out Of Lego Blocks

