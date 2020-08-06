Today’s Headlines
- Southeast L.A. Is County’s COVID-19 Epicenter (LAT)
- Evictions Begin For Renters With Pre-COVID Judgements (Daily Breeze)
- What If Metro Treated Addressing Race And Equity As A Major Capital Project? (Investing in Place)
- County Sups Approve Inclusionary Housing For Unincorporated Areas (Urbanize)
- Councilmember Huizar Trial Set For September 29 (Eastsider)
…Huizar Relatives Not Expected To Face Charges (LAT)
- Driver Slams Into DTLA Fire Hydrant, Then Flees (CBS2)
- LAPD Reports Increase In Car Thefts (Daily News)
- A Redditor Built A Metro Bus Out Of Lego Blocks
