This Week In Livable Streets
Board of Supervisors meeting, South Pasadena bikes, Prop 16, and COVID briefings.
- Monday 8/3 and Wednesday 8/5 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 8/4 – The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will be taking its third and final vote (item 57) on placing a Reimagine L.A. countywide voter initiative on the November 3 ballot. If approved by voters, this would “permanently dedicate at least $1 billion per year from the county’s general fund for community health workers and counselors, rental support for people at risk of homelessness, and proven alternatives to incarceration.” Similar Reimagine L.A. votes for the last two weeks, passed on 4-1 votes. The Reimagine L.A. Coalition and others are urging supporters to weigh in during public comment.
In addition to Reimagine L.A., the supervisors are also voting on eviction protections (item 5), community land trusts (item 75-H), and inclusionary housing (item 87). See background at Healthy L.A. Coalition alert.
The supervisors’ meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m. The meeting agenda and supplemental agenda include further details, staff reports, and remote watching/listening links.
- Tuesday 8/4 – This fall, California voters will have the opportunity to repeal the 1996 Prop 209, which bans affirmative action. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Yes on 16 campaign will host a kick-off rally. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 8/5 – At its 7:30 p.m. meeting, the South Pasadena City Council will vote on funding for implementation of the city’s bicycle plan. South Pasadena Sustainable Streets is urging supporters to submit comments – due by noon Wednesday. Details at Facebook event and meeting agenda.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org